NorCal Tip Off Classic Player Notes
Cade Bennett 6-foot-1 PG Campolindo (2022)Bennett has developed into a solid lead guard who makes plays on both ends. He competes well on defense, has good shooting touch in the mid-range and can r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news