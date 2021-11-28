NorCal Tip Off Classic Game Reports

Join NorCalPreps and Save 80% on New Annual Subscriptions!





#1 Campolindo beat #5 Dublin 50-42

In a top five matchup to end the night, Campolindo got out to a 15-2 lead and spent much of the rest of the night holding off Dublin runs en route to their 20th straight win dating back to the 2019-2020 season.





Trailing 31-22 at the half, Dublin held Campolindo to four points in the third quarter but missed numerous free throws in the second half and the Cougars came up with key buckets. Junior Shane O’Reilly made a three with five minutes left to extend the lead to nine points. Senior Matt Radell added a bucket thereafter to get the lead to double digits. Dublin had a final rally in shrinking the lead to 42-38, but a nice drive from senior Aidan Mahaney made it a six point game with less than 90 seconds left.





O’Reilly finished with 19 points and senior Cade Bennett joined him in double figures with 10 points. Dublin junior Courtney Anderson Jr. was tough down the stretch to finish with 17 points. Junior Donovan Cooks had nine points and senior Thomas Labat accounted for eight points.





#2 Modesto Christian beat San Joaquin Memorial 87-71

A matchup of Top 15 teams in the state according to CalHiSports, it turned into a statement win for the Crusaders and a trio of standout performances.





Modesto Christian, which never trailed, got 29 points from sophomore Jamari Phillips. He scored on long jumpers, kniving drives and in transition. Junior BJ Davis was terrific with 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in being a two-way impact player. The Crusaders also got needed inside production with 12 points from sophomore Manasse Itete and eight points from junior Prince Oseya.





Fresno State signee Joseph Hunter had a game high 32 points for San Joaquin Memorial, who was able to stay in contact for most of the night, but never got the deficit to single digits in the second half. Junior Michael Davis Jr. finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.





#23 Oakland Tech beat #10 Vanden 71-67

The final margin was four points, but Oakland Tech grabbed control of the game early with a 7-1 start and led 61-41 after three quarters. The Bulldogs, whose top thre scorers are juniors, played with tempo and forced the issue with their pressure to keep Vanden off balance.





Vanden made a fourth quarter run and got within four points before a missed three pointer. Oakland Tech made three of four free throws on its final two possessions to cement the win.





The guard tandem of Ahmaree Muhammad and Mahlik Smith led the way for Oakland Tech with 20 and 18 points respectively. Omar Staples had 14 points.





Senior Takai Emerson-Hardy led the Vikings with 19 points. Senior Jalen Encinas and sophomore Ahsan Huff each had 11 points while senior Antoine Thaxton added eight points off the bench.





#22 Grant beat #8 Riordan 61-50

Grant scored the first 13 points and never trailed behind a strong guard attack and good press defense. Riordan trailed by 10 afte the first quarter and worked it way to within six points in the second quarter. However, the Pacers won the third quarter 14-5 to help put the game away.





Jayson Mathews (Bethune-Cookman) was able to generate offense in finishing with a team high 14 points. Rishod Brown had 13 points, junior Jordan Bobo had 11 points and Josh Tignor had 10 points.





For Riordan, juniors Achillies Woodson had 11 points and Kihng-Jhsanni Wilhite had 10 points. Freshman Jasir Rencher played well in the second half to finish with 10 points.





#15 Inderkum beat #21 Bishop O’Dowd 80-54

Inderkum started the season with its highest ranking in NCP history and played like a Top 15 team or better. The Tigers led the Dragons 19-16 after the first quarter, but their pressure defense caused issues from the start and spurred a late first half run for a 42-27 halftime lead.





Despite having foul trouble to start both halves, senior Derrick Claxon had a game high 16 points. Junior Isaiah Chandavong played a good all-around game in finishing with 14 points and being named Player of the Game. Senior Anthony Williams had 11 points with strong interior play. Two other players accounting for nine points apiece.





The Dragons were led by 14 points from senior Cameron Brown. Sophomore Miles Burrows had 12 points off the bench. Bishop O’Dowd didn’t have a made three pointer in the loss.





#20 De La Salle beat #11 Elk Grove 58-47

With quality play from talented freshman Alec Blair, stiffling half-court defense and balanced scoring, De La Salle notched a good intersectional win in owning a big advantage on two point field goals (+18 points).





The 6-foot-5 Blair had 16 points followed by 12 points from senior guard Jovan Johnson. Senior John Flannigan added 10 points in giving the Spartans an inside scoring punch. Senior Johnny Semany had nine points.





Elk Grove senior Ameere Britton had a game high 18 points before fouling out with 4:37 left. Senior Dajon Lott had 14 points, including a pair of three pointers, The Thundering Herd were held to 15 points in the first half before getting back into the game with a 21 point third quarter.





#14 Clayton Valley Charter beat #12 Lincoln-Stockton 72-53

A frantic first quarter pace turned into an Ugly Eagles lockdown as Clayton Valley Charter announced themselves as a team to reckon with in Northern California. With the mix of a standout player in Jeremiah Dargan, length at all positions and constant motion on both ends, Clayton Valley Charter led 30-20 after the first quarter and 45-27 at the half. It led by 25 points after three quarters.





Dargan, one of the top players in the region regardless of class, had a game high 28 points. Junior Jake King had 14 points and Mason Bamberger had six points to go with a number of quality assists.





Lincoln was led by 16 points from senior Andre Warren. Senior Gavin Martinez had 12 points. San Diego State signee Miles Byrd had nine points and was hampered by foul trouble throughout the loss.





#26 Dougherty Valley beat #29 Woodside Priory 92-59

The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never trailed in a convincing win to open up the event. Junior Connor Sevilla was the catalyst early with 11 early points en route to a 20 point showing. However, junior Ryan Beasley was the maestro with 44 points on an array of drives and getting to the foul line. The duo will be one of the best in the Bay Area this season.





Woodside Priory, which doesn’t start a senior, placed three players in double figures with sophomore post Steve Emeneke (14), Olatayo Sobomehin (11) and Rostand Olama Abanda (10). Sobomehin added seven assists.





Dougherty Valley led 24-14 after the first quarter before stretching it to a 49-27 halftime advantage.



