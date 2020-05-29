NorCalPreps - NorCal Notes: Troy Franklin's Top 4 and the MLB Draft

Football

Menlo-Atherton 2021 wide receiver Troy Franklin has a final four of Washington, Oregon, Arizona State and Alabama.







UCLA is the newest offer for Palma 2021 offensive lineman Noah Pulealii. The Bruins are the 8th Pac-12 school to offer the 3-star prospect.





Fellow Palma 2021 lineman Oki Hautau has been offered by Morehead State.





Cardinal Newman 2021 wide receiver Tsion Nunnally was offered by Fresno State on Wednesday.





Girls Basketball

Antelope/JBS 2021 guard Kaijia Lesane has committed to Weber State. 14 of the Top 20 players in the 2021 class have committed.





Bishop O’Dowd/Golden City 2022 guard Amaya Bonner has been offered by Santa Clara.





Baseball

In the latest mock draft from MLB.com from earlier this week, there are a pair of players who are slotted as potential first round picks.





Arizona State’s Spencer Torkelson (Casa Grande) is projected to go No. 1 to the Detroit Tigers. Turlock catcher Tyler Soderstrom is at No. 16 to the Chicago Cubs as the lone prep player from Northern California.



