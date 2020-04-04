@norcalpreps

Baseball

The CIF announced on Friday that it was cancelling the remaining spring section, regional and state events.





Football

It has been a busy week for coaching moves headlined by Terry Stark stepping down at Inderkum. He will be replaced by Casey Taylor, who was previously at Del Oro and Capital Christian.





Bellarmine has a new head coach in Jalal Beauchman, who has been a lower level coach for the Bells. He is replacing longtime head coach Mike Janda.





Del Oro’s new football coach is Mike Maben. He takes over for Jeff Walters, who is now the school’s athletic director.





Kevin Navarra has resigned as Buhach Colony’s football head coach to become the school’s athletic director.





Girls Basketball

West Campus/Team Militant 2021 guard Simone Johnson has committed to Cal State Bakersfield. She averaged 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals this past season, which marks career highs in all four categories.





Cordova 2021 wing Emika Love committed to Cal State East Bay on Friday. One of the sleepers in the region, Love averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals as a junior. She went for 17 points, 10 rebounds and nearly five steals per game in 2018-2019.





Davis senior Surina Beal will play at UC Santa Cruz next year.



