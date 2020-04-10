@norcalpreps

Boys Basketball

Liberty Ranch senior Jalen Patterson is headed to Arizona Western College next year. He is ranked No. 26 in the 2020 class rankings.







Sheldon senior Dontrell Hewlett has picked up an offer from Cal State Stanislaus.





Sacred Heart Prep senior Jai Deshpande has committed to Whitman. This past season, he averaged a team high 12.8 points.





Girls Basketball

California senior guard Audrey Moulton has committed to San Francisco State. She was ranked No. 12 in the preseason player rankings.





Salesian senior Anisa Rillo is headed to Fresno Pacific. She was No. 40 in the preseason 2020 class rankings.





Folsom senior Annie Malekos has committed to UC Merced.





Oak Ridge 2022 guard Teagan Brown has a new offer from San Jose State.





Football

San Ramon Valley 2021 offensive lineman Kyle Ecker has been offered by spot by Columbia.





De La Salle 2021 defensive back Lu-Magia Hearns has been offered a spot by Columbia.