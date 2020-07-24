NorCalPreps - NorCal Notes: Perez to UC Davis, baseball commitments and more

Perez commits to UC Davis: Marin Catholic 2021 running back Matteo Perez has committed to UC Davis. As a junior, he rushed for 2,024 yards and 30 touchdowns.





Liberty hires next football coach: With the departure of Ryan Partridge, Liberty will now turn to Matt Hoefs to lead its program. Hoefs was the head coach at Dublin before joining the Liberty staff.





Tennyson football coach steps down: Terry Smith has stepped down at Tennyson after 17 years.





Cal lands 2021 De La Salle catcher: Cal has picked up a commitment from 2021 De La Salle catcher Joey Donnelly. He has been a player on the rise this summer.





Nevada adds 2021 commitment: Whitney 2021 catcher/infielder Nate Vargas committed to Nevada on Thursday night.





2022 guard lands first offer: De Anza/Team Arsenal 2022 point guard Broyce Batchan Jr. has been offered by Portland State. Few players have boosted their stock during this time as much as Batchan.





More players to note for Golden City: 2024 guard Jordan Lee (5-foot-11) is quickly establishing herself as a national prospect. Monte Vista teammates Sarah Brans (2022) and Nia Coleman (2023) and St. Mary’s-Stockton duo Tiarra Hill-Brown (2022) and Nia Anderson (2023) have shown well in practices this past month. Others to watch are Logan 2022 forward, Aunika Hornug and class of 2025 prospects Janiya and Jamia Sawyer.





Long Beach State offers White: After a good showing in Indianapolis, Long Beach State has offered McClatchy/Team Militant 2022 forward Saray White, who ended the high school season ranked No. 20 in the 2022 rankings.





Team Militant expands: Off-court news could have big on-court dividends as Omar Stewart, one of the top skills trainers in the region, has become the co-director of Team Militant and Director of Player Development. The partnership, which includes bringing in Team Creation to form Team Militant Valley, is one with an eye on growth.





“It was a good situation with the foundation that is already there,” Stewart said of the move.





“Adding Omar to the staff was a no brainer as he has been one of the leading player development coaches in NorCal. Also, adding Team Creation was a huge plus for us as the passion and hunger Oscar shows in the valley is unmatched and he is up and coming,” Team Militant founder Darius Liggett said.