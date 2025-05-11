NorCal Notes: Judge Nash, JUCO Baseball and Alumni Spotlights

The Top 5 has been reworked as St. Mary's has grabbed the top spot with Granada quickly rising at No. 2.
Valley Christian is 9-1-1 in its past 11 games highlighted by a win over nationally ranked Archbishop Moeller (Ohio).
St. Mary's-Stockton showed off its pitching depth and offensive punch to win the Boras Classic North title.
Rocklin's strength was on display in giving up one run over two wins including a shutout of No. 1 Serra.
Nina Cain caps her stellar prep career by being named the NorCalPreps Player of the Year.
