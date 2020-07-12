NorCalPreps - NorCal Notes: Golden City impresses and Area Code invites

Golden City UAA streamed its 17U and 16U practices on Saturday with numerous ranked prospects on the rosters. Here are some notes from the 17U group:





One of the big surprises was the play of St. Ignatius’ Sabrina Ma, who outplayed her No. 23 ranking. At 5-foot-10, she is a high-level shooter, strong, long-armed, quick and likes contact, Golden City director Armando Pazos said.





Bishop O’Dowd 2022 guard Amaya Bonner (No. 1 in the 2022 class) has improved on her jumper to go with her ability to get to the basket. “She is one of the best shooters in the program,” Pazos said.





Lick-Wilermding 2022 guard Annabel Schneiberg made a big jump in the post-high school rankings to come in at No. 10. “She’s a good shooter, smooth player and runs the pick-n-roll extremely well,” Pazos said.





Salesian 2021 point guard Alexandra Alvarado is a Division I point guard prospect who plays hard, knows how to run a team and can pick up defensively the length of the court, Pazos said





St. Mary’s-Berkeley/CA Ballaz 2021 wing Jasmine Farmer is a player to watch as one of the top returners for the Panthers next season.





With plans being announced, put into action and changed at all levels of sports, JUCO sports announced a major change with all sports pushed in the calendar year of 2021. From their release, “All sports will have a 30% reduction in the maximum number of contests or competition dates that they are currently permitted and will also have regional postseason competition. Formats for the postseason will be announced at a later date. The CCCAA will not have state championships in 2020-21.”





Capital Christian 2021 RHP Tejean Smith has committed to Sacramento State. He plays with Admirals Baseball.





Placer 2021 switching-hitting catcher Anson Aroz is an Oregon commit who is one of the top players in the section. SportsStars recently did a feature on him.





The Area Code Games, one of the best summer prep baseball events in the country, is still going on but is shifting to LakePoint Baseball Complex in Georgia. Invitations have been sent out to some Northern California players to be a part of the Oakland A’s team.