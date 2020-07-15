NorCalPreps - NorCal Notes: Girls Basketball standouts, new offers and more

Team Militant has returned from Indianapolis with established names building on their reputations and new players emerging. Here is a quick rundown:





2021 Top 40 prospects Sidney Richards of Inderkum (San Jose State), Emily Jones of Sacred Heart Cathedral (Morgan State) and Simone Johnson of West Campus (Cal State Bakersfield) were all standouts during the trip.





In the 2022 class, McClatchy’s Saray White boosted her stock. “She has picked up interest from several mid-majors. She showed she is fully capable of using her versatility and length,” Team Militant director Darius Liggett said.





Other players to watch from the 2022 group are Vaden duo Jiana Creswell (“She had some good flashes all week. She has the potential to be one of NorCal’s best prospects in her class.”) and Kiara Roberts (“Many don’t know her name but she is a 5-foot-10 small forward who plays strong and shows a lot of grit. She rebounds well and attacks downhill.”





Two younger players to note are McClatchy 2023 guard Tamari’a Rumph and 2025 guard Nyah Button.





Antioch 2021 defensive end Jailen Weaver has been offered by Arizona State. It is his 9th reported offer and second from the Pac-12 (Washington State being the other).





Folsom 2021 offensive lineman Vinny Scalise has picked up an offer from Southern Oregon.





Turlock 2021 first baseman Dominic Rodriguez is committed to Fresno State. He will play at the Area Code Games next month.





Marin Catholic 2021 left-handed pitcher Van Larson has committed to Marin Catholic.





Oak Ridge 2022 outfielder Calin Trexler has committed to Sacramento State. He is the fourth 2022 Oak Ridge prospect to commit to the Hornets.