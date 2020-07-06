NorCalPreps - NorCal Notes: Football commitments and baseball news

De La Salle 2021 quarterback Dorian Hale has committed to Sacramento State. He will be a third year starter for the Spartans this coming season.





Mission-San Francisco 2021 wide receiver Julian Neal has committed to Fresno State. Neal is one of the top recruits from the San Francisco Section in the past decade.





Freedom 2021 athlete Vince Nunley has picked up his first two Power 5 offers from Kansas and Washington.





The NorCal World Series, a premier summer baseball event in the region, hosted a Scoutcast Testing portion of the event last month. California 2022 LHP Nic Bronzini (Arizona) posted the highest velocity at 90.555. Other top velocity marks came from 2021 Foothill-Pleasanton RHP Matt Ager, 2021 Tamalpais RHP Alex Dargen (USC), 2022 Lincoln RHP Sebastian Edwards (Sacramento State) and 2022 Tamalpais RHP Grant Selig (Arizona). For a full list, click here.





No. 1 draft pick Spencer Torkelson (Casa Grande) put on a show in his first BP at Comerica Park on Saturday,