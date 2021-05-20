NorCal Notes: De La Salle extend win streak, WCAL basketball and More

Baseball

De La Salle (19-4) beat California (18-5) 6-1: Senior Joey Donnelly had two hits and senior Caleb Chance had two RBI for De La Salle. Sophomore Cal Randall gave up a run in six innings with five strikeouts. California sophomore Aidan Camberg went 1-for-3 with a run scored. The Spartans have won 12 in a row.





Monte Vista (9-14) beat San Ramon Valley (15-8) 9-3: Monte Vista senior Brian Duroff and senior Jarod Scull went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Senior Dylan Congdon threw a complete game, eight-hitter. San Ramon Valley senior Casey Cummings had a home run in the loss. The Mustangs won the series opener 3-0.





Pittsburg (15-4) beat Liberty (5-15): The Pirates scored four runs in the top of the fifth to win a share of the BVAL title. It is the program's first league title in 35 years.





Palo Alto (16-4) beat Santa Clara (5-9) 7-3: Palo Alto juniors Henry Bolte and Xavier Esquer each had home run as the Vikings got out to a 6-0 lead through three innings. Santa Clara junior junior Jayce Dobie had three RBI.





Wilcox (9-3) beat Los Altos (9-9) 8-6: Alan Ramirez went 3-for-3 with four RBI and George Bouldt gave up two runs in four innings to pick up the win. Santa Clara junior Aian Brenner gave up a home run, double and four RBI.





Placer (16-8) beat Ponderosa (15-6) 4-1: Senior Anson Aroz went 3-for-4 and senior Bryce Baughman notched two RBI. Placer senior Martin Haswell struck out eight batters over six shutout innings. Ponderosa seniors Porter Robinson and Cameron Orr each had a double. Placer won the opener 1-0 and will go for the sweep on Friday.





Boys Basketball

Modesto Christian (14-0) beat Lincoln-Stockton (6-1) 87-54: Sophomore Darius Smith had 26 points for the Crusaders.





Dublin (8-1) beat Pittsburg (1-9) 80-47: Senior John Cartago led the Gaels with 25 points.





Acalanes (8-4) beat St. Patrick-St. Vincent (4-1) 58-51: The Dons outscored the Bruins 24-10 in the third quarter to overcome a nine point halftime deficit.





Half Moon Bay (15-2) beat Menlo-Atheton (2-5) 69-55: Half Moon Bay gained control with a 23-11 third quarter.





Oakmont (10-5) beat Antelope (13-5) 54-52: Oakmont won the fourth quarter 17-10.





Capital Christian (8-2) beat El Camino (5-8) 84-45





Mitty (10-1) beat St. Francis (2-4) 70-43





Bellarmine (5-4) beat Valley Christian (2-4) 70-49





Riordan (8-2) beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (1-5) 92-75





St. Ignatius (5-4) beat Serra 6-4) 51-40





Girls Basketball

Valley Christian (5-2) beat Presentation (6-3) 74-28





Sacred Heart Cathedral (1-2) beat Riordan (0-5) 47-32





Mitty (8-1) beat St. Francis (2-6) 94-45





Campolindo (6-2) beat Clayton Valley Charter (4-5) 76-71





Carondelet (6-0) beat Marin Catholic (5-4) 47-44





San Ramon Valley (7-0) beat Davis (8-5) 88-57: Elyse Wilkerson had 22 points for the Wolves.

Whitney (5-7) beat Granite Bay (3-7) 64-49: In the first round of the SFL playoffs, freshman Sammy Schular had 26 points.