NorCalPreps - NorCal Notes: Commitments, football players moving on and more

Rose City Ballers wrap up play in Idaho: Rose City Ballers were in Idaho this past weekend for the Treasure Valley Classic. Players to note from their 17U team, which saw Folsom 2021 wing Jaylen Wells go down with an injury, were Del Campo 2021 post Damjan Agovic, Valley Christian-San Jose 2021 forward Pallows Habtom, Grant 2022 point guard Jayson Matthews and Cosumnes Oaks 2020 grad Chris Chiles.









Burbank 2022 guard Omari Nesbit, Jesuit 2022 guards Nick Hoffman and Kai Wallin and Bella Vista 2022 Nick Lira are younger players to watch.





Cornell lands NorCal big: Cornell has picked up a 2021 commitment from Bellarmine/West Coast Elite post Ryan Kiachian. He is ranked No. 5 in the 2021 Boys Basketball Rankings.





Niles is up to three offers: Del Campo/Team Arsenal 2021 wing Cameron Niles has been offered by Sacramento State. The Hornets join UC Davis and UC Riverside.





2022 standouts headed out of the area: St. Joseph forward Jaylen Thompson and Modesto Christian guard Oziyah Sellers will play at Southern California Academy next year. Both were top 10 prospects in the 2022 NorCal class.





Mastrov to stay in the Bay Area: Miramonte/Cal Stars 2021 guard Mia Mastrov committed to California over the weekend. She is ranked No. 2 in the 2021 class.





Nunnally off to Washington State: After a breakout junior season in helping the Cardinals win a state title, 2021 wide receiver Tsion Nunnally has committed to Washington State.





More exits for the football season: Following weekend announcements, there are now four Top 10 2021 prospects who will continue on their plans to graduate early, head to Cal and not play the high school season. They are Kennedy’s Jermaine Terry, Liberty Akili Calhoun Jr., Pittsburg’s Ryan Lange and Folsom’s Kaleb Higgins.