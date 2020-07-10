NorCalPreps - NorCal Notes: 2021 standouts gets offers

Oakdale 2021 RB Zeke Saffar has received his first offer from Valparaiso, which has been actively recruiting Northern California in this class.





Oak Ridge 2021 linebacker Hunter Nabers was offered by Valparaiso last month and picked up a new offer from New Mexico State on July 6.





Capital Christian 2021 lineman Kenndel Riley now has three offers from the Big Sky with the Sacramento State Hornets coming in this week. He is ranked No. 36 in the 2021 Football Top 50.

A player to watch in the 2023 class is Christian Brothers wide receiver Jared “Jet” Wiley, who is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds





Mitty 2021 forward Nigel Burris has been offered by LMU. He is ranked No. 6 in the 2021 Boys Basketball Top 40.





Grant 2021 point guard Corey Yerger was offered by Pacific this past week. After a standout junior year with the Pacers, Yerger is ranked No. 10 in the 2021 class.





Burbank 2021 guard Tyree Gill has added an offer from Tarleton State. He is ranked No. 14 in the rising senior class.





Team Militant has split its first two games at the Blue Star Nationals in Indianapolis. They lost to Kentucky Premier EYBL (54-34) and beat Illinois Elite (39-33). They complete pool play on Saturday against the Minnesota Suns.