@norcalpreps

Football

Pleasant Valley 2020 linebacker Aidan Parks committed to Montana State. The 6-foot-0, 205 pound Parks is explosive coming off the edge and chases down plays going away from him.







Valley Christian-San Jose 2020 defensive back Kavir Bains has been offered by UC Davis. He was the WCAL Defensive Back of the Year as a junior.





Cal is the latest offer for 2021 Liberty lineman Akil Calhoun Jr.





Piedmont 2020 offensive lineman Patrick Selna has been offered by Tulane.





Nevada has offered Folsom 2020 linebacker Davion Blackwell.





Boys Basketball

Manteca has named Jason Hitt as its new head basketball coach. He was previously at Elliot Christian. Hitt is replacing Brett Lewis, who led Manteca to a state title in 2016 and is now the athletic director at Weston Ranch.





Girls Basketball

One freshman to note is guard Tamari’a Rump, who played with the Lady Soldiers 17U in July. She will attend McClatchy High School





2021 Bishop O’Dowd wing Kennedy Johnson has picked up a new offer from Grand Canyon. She played with Golden City UAA this summer.





Baseball

Freedom 2020 infielder Andrew Neil has committed to UC Santa Barbara.



