Do you want to get more great information from NorCalPreps? Subscribe today with this great deal!





Boys Basketball

2021 Mitty guard Mike Mitchell committed to Pepperdine on Saturday in a big early commitment for the Waves. He played with the Oakland Soldiers 16s this summer.







The rosters for the 10th annual NorCal Clash presented by Simply Basketball have been announced. The game is set for August 25.





Girls Basketball

2020 Miramonte/Cal Stars shooting guard Erin Tarasow has committed to Seattle.





2021 Antelope/JBS Jzaniya Harriel has been offered by Purdue. The No. 1 player in the class has picked up other offers this summer from schools like UC Santa Barbara, Washington State, UC Irvine, UNLV and Northwestern.





2021 Lincoln-Stockton forward Analillia Cabuena has added an offer from San Jose State. Cabuena played with Peninsula Elite this summer.





Lowell 2022 guard Elle Ladine has picked up an offer from San Francisco. She played for Bay City this summer.





Football

Piedmont head coach John Trotman has stepped down, Nate Smith of Prep2Prep reports.





Tracy 2020 WR/DB Trevor Pope has committed to Oregon State. He has other offers from New Mexico and San Jose State.





Atwater 2020 TE/DE Xavier Williams (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) has been offered by Sacramento State.





Baseball

Vacaville 2020 first baseman Michael Brown has committed to Washington.



