@norcalpreps

Boys Basketball

2020 Sheldon wing Marcus Bagley, the top rated NorCal player in the class, ended his recruitment on Monday with a commitment to Arizona State. His other two finalists were Arizona and Cal. The 6-foot-8 Bagley is a well-rounded player in scoring from multiple levels, can be a primary ball handler and brings length defensively on the perimeter.







2021 forward Nigel Burris is transferring from Stuart Hall to Mitty. Burris gives the Monarchs size in the front court while also providing another shooter and playmaker. In the pre-July rankings, Burris was No. 4 in the NCP rankings.





2020 Vanden/Team Lillard shooting guard Teiano Hardee has picked up an offer from Cal State East Bay.





Football

Las Lomas 2020 running back Isaiah Newell has announced he will be making his commitment on August 15. He has 17 offers including seven Pac-12 offers and Kansas State.





Sacramento City College will host a two game slate in week one. Burbank and Christian Brothers face off on Friday, August 23 followed by Rancho Cotate and Sacramento on August 24.





Baseball

St. Francis-Mountain View 2020 RHP Joey Schott has committed to Baylor. As a junior, he went 6-2 with a 1.52 ERA. He has 12 walks to 52 strikeouts in 60 innings.

Mark Ruiz has been named the new head coach at Manteca. He is replacing Neil MacDannald.