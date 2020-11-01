NorCal Finest Session IV: Rumph stars in finale
The final session at the NorCal Finest Girls Basketball Showcase featured a good group of underclassmen led by Tamari’a Rumph.Eryn Gardner 5-foot-9 F Salesian (2023)Gardner is a little undersized, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news