NorCal Clash Preview

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





The NorCal Clash has become the unofficial end of summer basketball to highlight some of the top players from the incoming senior and junior classes.





Now in its 12th year, the all-star game will take place on Sunday, August 29 at 3:00 PM at Cornerstone Christian High School in Antioch.





"This event has a great tradition in NorCal high school hoops. Most elite players have participated. The purpose is to spotlight the top incoming juniors and seniors each year and promote NorCal basketball in a visible way,” NorCal Clash director Gerry Freitas said. “This is not a dog and pony show. It is high-level players competing at a high level, playing the game the way it should be played."





The 2022 squad features fast rising Miles Byrd of Lincoln-Stockton. It also includes Vanden’s Takai Emerson-Hardy, Clayton Valley Charter’s Jeremiah Dargan and Enterprise’s Demarreya Lewis-Cooper, who is a definite prospect to watch out of the Northern Section. Campolindo’s Aidan Mahaney and Prolific Prep’s Jordan Pope were also named to the team, but won’t play in the game due to injury.





The 2023 team highlights what is a strong class for the region. Some players to watch on Sunday are Jesuit’s Andrej Stojakovic, Mitty’s Darius Sangster, Dublin’s Courtney Anderson, Newark Memorial’s Tyler Harris and Riordan’s King-Jhsanni Wilhite. Modesto Christian’s Darius Smith and Salesian’s Tyler Harris made the team, but won’t play due to injury.





Full rosters can be found here.





The coaches will be Oakland Tech’s Karega Hart (2022) and Lincoln-Stockton’s Anthony Mathews (2023).





Notable alumni of the event include Aaron Gordon (Mitty/Arizona/Denver Nuggets), Juan Anderson (Castro Valley/Marquette/Golden State Warriors), Gabe Vincent (St. Mary’s-Stockton/UC Santa Barbara/Miami Heat), Marquese Chriss (Pleasant Grove/Washington/NBA), DJ Wilson (Capital Christian/Michigan/Milwaukee Bucks), Ivan Rabb (Bishop O’Dowd/Cal/NBA G League) and Jabari Bird (Salesian/Cal).