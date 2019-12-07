@norcalpreps

1-A: Serra beats San Joaquin Memorial 28-18

The Padres jumped out to a 14-0 lead and got an interception return from Terence Loville to win their third NorCal title in four years.





2-A: McClymonds beat Manteca 46-13

Mack made a big jump in division this year, but it was the same old story. The Warriors led 31-7 at halftime and will try for a fourth straight state title next Saturday.





3-A: Rancho Cotate beat Sierra 10-0

The Cougars posted their second straight shutout and third on the season to win the program’s first NorCal title. They are apart of a 6-0 NCS showing this weekend.





4-A: Escalon beat Pleasant Valley 41-17

Pleasant Valley led 9-6 before Escalon reeled off 35 straight points. This will be Escalon’s second time playing for a state title after winning Division III in 2010. Escalon will be one of two teams from the Trans Valley League (Ripon)





5-A: Milpitas beat Caruthers 26-19

After winning the 4-A state title in 2016, Milpitas is back playing on the final weekend after going 4-6 in the regular season. It was a back and forth contest in Cartuthers.





6-A: Salesian beat Santa Cruz 35-14

The Pride took control in the second half to win its first ever football NorCal title. Their 12 wins thus far are the most in a season since they went 12-1 in 2014.