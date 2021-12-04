NorCal Bowl Recaps: Marin Catholic advances, Folsom beats De La Salle

Marin Catholic (13-1) held off a second half rally to beat Escalon (12-2) 21-14 for their second NorCal Bowl win.





Escalon started the game possessing the ball for more than 10 minutes but ended it with a missed field goal. Marin Catholic responded with an 80 yard scoring drive highlighted by a 54 yard pass from Michael Ingrassia to Charlie Knapp. Charles Wiliams scored from 11 yards out.





The Wildcats pushed the lead to 14-0 when it scored on a two yard run from Williams. Prior to the drive, they stopped Escalon on downs at their own 28 yard line. They looked to increase the lead before the half after getting the ball back on their own 43 yard line. However, Escalon’s Logan Anderson had an end zone interception in what partially turned around the game.





Marin Catholic scored on the first drive of the second half on a Williams run to make it 21-0, but Escalon came back with two touchdowns (Ryker Peters run and EJ Lewis catch). While the offense was finishing off drives, the Cougars’ defense continued to hit. On Marin Catholic’s final four drives, it went punt-interception-punt-turnover on downs. The last one set up Escalon at the Wildcats’ 46 yard line.





Escalon got the ball down to the 21 yard line before their third interception ended the comeback hopes.





Marin Catholic, which struggled with penalties, will play Central Valley Christian in the 4-AA state bowl next Saturday.





More Scores

1-AA: Folsom beat De La Salle 28-27

2-AA: Central Catholic beat Bullard 44-41

3-AA: Vanden beat Windsor 56-28

5-AA: San Marin beat Sutter 35-7

6-AA: Argonaut beat St. Vincent 42-12



