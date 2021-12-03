NorCal Bowl Previews - Part 2

Join NorCalPreps and Save 80% on New Annual Subscriptions!





1-A: Pittsburg (9-2) vs. Liberty-Bakersfield (10-2)

Pittsburg is making its second appearance in the regional bowl games after winning the NCS Division I title over Clayton Valley, which beat Liberty-Bakersfield earlier this season. Christian Aguilar filled in at quarterback last week. Liberty running back Jalen Hankins has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and scored in 10 of 11 games.





2-A: Manteca (10-3) at Wilcox (9-4)

The game features two of the most productive backs in Northern California. Manteca’s Blake Nichelson has 1,887 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. He is also the Buffaloes’ top receiver. Wilcox’s Luther Glenn has more than 2,000 yards with 26 touchdowns. He ran for 208 yards and four scores in a section final win over previously unbeaten Menlo.





3-A: Campolindo (10-3) at McClymonds (10-1)

McClymonds has won four straight NorCal bowl games (2016-2019) and has another strong squad. It beat Marin Catholic in the non-league and were up in the fourth quarter before losing to Menlo-Atherton. Campolindo has put together quite a turnaround with seven straight wins in capturing the NCS Division II title. Quarterback Dashiell Weaver has thrown for more than 200 years in each of the last four games with eight total touchdowns.





4-A: Chico (9-3) vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-7)

Sacred Heart Cathedral had a 21 point average margin of victory in the playoffs capped off by a 27-3 win over Christopher. It has a tough to defend quarterback in Ray John-Spears. Chico came back from a 10 point fourth quarter deficit to beat Foothill-Palo Cedro 27-23 for the program’s first section title in 31 years. The Panthers have a win over 5-AA participant Sutter.





5-A: University Prep (13-0) at Sacred Heart Prep (6-7)

University Prep has held 10 of 13 opponents to eight points or less. Carter Abel has rushed for 1,283 yards and 20 touchdowns. Sacred Heart Prep has played a tough schedule with six of its seven losses coming by eight points or less. Andrew Latu and Luis Mendoza have combined for 22 rushing touchdowns.





6-A: Aragon (9-4) at Salesian (9-2)

Salesian has won four straight after back-to-back losses to El Cerrito and De Anza. The Pride won the 6-A state title in 2019. Aragon is averaging 33 points per game. The Dons had an average margin of victory in the playoffs of 26 points.



