NorCal Bowl Previews - Part 1

1-AA: Folsom (10-3) at De La Salle (10-2)

De La Salle won at Folsom 31-10 to start their current seven game winning streak. When it beat Pittsburg for the NCS Open Division title two weeks ago, Charles Greer had 189 total yards and two touchdowns. For Folsom, they got quarterback Tyler Tremain back for the postseason but it has been the defense that has stood out. The Bulldogs gave up 13 points per game against Lincoln-Stockton, Jesuit and Rocklin. All of those teams were averaging at least 35 points.





2-AA: Bullard (9-4) at Central Catholic (12-1)

This year’s squad could be Central Catholic’s best in the state bowl era. The Raiders have a strong one-two running punch with seniors Julian Lopez and Aiden Taylor. In the section finals against Monterey Trail, the duo ran for 246 yards and five touchdowns. Bullard got into the regional game after beating Bakersfield 45-21. Jayden Davis and Herman Zamora each have 14 touchdowns.





3-AA: Vanden (11-2) at Windsor (11-1)

Head coach Paul Cronin is leading his second school to a NorCal game and Windsor has a potent offense that has two wide receivers with at least 900 yards and a running back that has topped 1,000 yards. Vanden counters with its own exciting offense as junior Tre Dimes threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns in a section final win over Merced. Sean Davis had 95 rushing yards and 56 receiving yards. Rancho Cotate owns wins over both programs.





4-AA: Escalon (12-1) vs. Marin Catholic (12-1)

Marin Catholic is coming off maybe its best game of the year in a 42-7 win over Cardinal Newman. Michael Ingrassia had three passing touchdowns and three rushing scores. Escalon is led by a sophomore quarterback in Donovan Rozevink and a slew of juniors at the skill spots. Its only loss came to Kimball. In Escalon’s 12 wins, they are giving up 12 points per game.





5-AA: San Marin (12-1) vs. Sutter (10-1)

Sutter is coming off a thrilling 34-31 win over Paradise in the section finals. The Huskies have won eight in a row since a 21-0 loss to section runner-up Foothill-Palo Cedro. They have scored at least 34 points in seven of those eight games. San Marin is led by running back Justin Guin, who has more than 2,000 yards and 32 touchdowns. Its only loss was a seven point defeat to Marin Catholic.





6-AA: St. Vincent (11-1) at Argonaut (10-3)

Argonaut employs a multiple runner attack averaging nearly 300 yards on the ground per game. It is 10-1 since a 0-2 start. Dante Antonini is one of the more complete players in NorCal. He has more than 600 rushing and receiving yards to go with 103 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. St. Vincent went 4-0 in one possession games.





7-AA: Le Grand (8-5) at Fall River (11-0)

Le Grand played in the small school state bowl in 2011 and is back in post-section play after beating Woodland Christian 35-12. Ronnie Ramirez had an interception return last week. Fall River has given up 58 total points this season. Ryan Osborne has thrown for almost 1,500 yards and is the team’s leading rusher at 1,330 yards and 26 touchdowns.



