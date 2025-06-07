NorCal Baseball: Three Walk Off Winners Cap 2025 Season

Division I: De La Salle beat Serra 5-4

For a third time in four years, De La Salle staged a seventh inning comeback to capture a NorCal title over a WCAL opponent. This year, the Spartans scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh capped by an infield single from Niko Baumgartner. Tyler Spangler also had two doubles and two RBI. Davis Minton had two RBI for the Padres, which also got five innings of two run ball from Riley Lam.





Division II: Yuba City beat St. Francis 3-2

The Honkers have now posted two walk-off wins in their two championship games. Cesar Guizar and Julian Garcia each had two hits and Brandon Pelechowicz threw a complete game, four hitter and had a triple as a hitter. The game was tied at 2-2 after one inning, but stayed scoreless thereafter until the final at-bat.





Division III: Rancho Cotate beat Roseville 2-1

Jett Derammelaere and Marshall Lemons each had a double and Derammelaere and Camden Hennington combined for a two-hitter to cap a postseason run for the Cougars that started as the No. 15 seed in the NCS Division II playoffs. Austin Chang drove in Jacob Welch for Roseville’s lone run.





Division IV: Menlo beat Santa Clara 2-1

Jackson Flanagan tossed four shutout innings and Zach Roeder went 2-for-3 with a run scored as Menlo won the Division IV title. Santa Clara’s Connor Houle and Drew Diffenderfer each had two hits for Santa Clara. With this matchup and Serra and Stevenson, four CCS winners made the regional finals with only Menlo winning a title.





Division V: Etna beat Stevenson 6-5

Etna scored five runs in the bottom of the first, but then watched Stevenson score five runs in the final three innings to tie up the game. Finally, Etna got the winning run on a walk off single. Clayton had a first inning home run and scored two runs. Stevenson’s Phinn Thomas went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored plus four shutout innings of relief.