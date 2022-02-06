NCSTV Super Saturday Recaps

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Campolindo beat Lincoln-Stockton 56-54

Lincoln came out ready for the challenge with two early threes by Miles Byrd, who had 10 points in the first quarter and put Lincoln ahead 21-16 after one.





Campolindo fought back with sharp shooting from Clay Naffziger, who ended the game with four three pointers, and Aidan Mahaney, who made play after play for his team to cut the lead to one at halftime 31-30





This game went back and forth with exciting plays on both sides. The score remained close throughout the second half.





Lincoln had the ball with 30 seconds left with the score tied and got a great look. However they missed the long three. The ball was rebounded by Campolindo who then threw a baseball pass full court to Naffziger, who was all by himself at the other end of the floor with five seconds left.





He missed the layup but fortunately for Campolindo, teammate Cade Bennett was there to save the day with the put back to end the game at the buzzer





What a great game.





Players of the game

Campolindo - Aidan Mahaney

Lincoln - Miles Byrd





St. Patrick-St. Vincent beat Venture Academy 80-56

The Bruins came out the gate with smothering pressure and running the floor beautifully in getting out to a 23-6 lead after the first quarter. It is very obvious that head coach Derek Walker has the ear and attention of his squad and is going to test the opponents conditioning.





Venture Academy had many bright spots in this game. Sophomore guard Mario Williams hit four three pointers and ended the game with 18 points. Cameron Lowe chipped in 13 points.





However, St. Patrick-St. Vincent never slowed down and continued to stay on task led by Nick Medeiros with 20 points. Jevon Blackmore had 17 points and both made their presence felt on both ends of the floor.





The 17-1 Bruins are a very well coached team that plays as a true unit. They will be very scary in the postseason.





Sacramento beat Monterey Trail 72-59

Both two teams looked evenly matched at tip off. However, 11 points and 5 assists by Varick Lewis gave Monterey Trail the edge to end the first quarter at 19-16.





Sac High’s fast and in your face guards pressured the ball and cut the lead to one at halftime at 38-37. Lewis ended the half with 17 points.





The second half started out with Sac High knocking down a few threes by Mike Wilson in taking a 53-49 lead. Wilson continued to do everything including rebounding, blocking shots, and scoring.





Monterey Trail tried to fight back with their press but it wasn’t enough as Wilson had an answer each time; ending the game with 24 points.





Lewis had a double-double of 20 points and 11 assists.





Player of the game: Mike Wilson (Sacramento)



