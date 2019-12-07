@norcalpreps

1-AA: Central beat Oak Ridge 38-32

After back-to-back regional losses to Folsom, Central broke through in a back and forth game. The win was sealed by a fourth down stop in the final minute.





2-AA: Clayton Valley Charter beat Elk Grove 28-26

Elk Grove led 26-14 with less than five minutes left, but the Ugly Eagles scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes for their third NorCal title.





3-AA: Cardinal Newman beat Los Gatos 42-7

The Cardinals started out strong, led by dual threat play from quarterback Jackson Pavitt, to record the most convincing win of the night. This is Cardinal Newman’s first NorCal title in 11 years.





4-AA: Ripon beat Sutter 31-14

Coming off a win over Center in the SJS Division V finals, Ripon’s defense gave up one touchdown to Sutter. The Indians were the lone winner from the Sac-Joaquin Section on Friday.





5-AA: Del Norte beat King’s Academy 21-14

Del Norte relied on a strong running game and good defense to win at King’s Academy. Junior running back Levi Cox-Cooley finished with more than 150 yards.





6-AA: St. Bernard’s beat East Nicolaus 45-29

The two teams went drive for drive to start the game before St. Bernard’s scored 31 straight points. The Northern Section went 0-2 on Friday night.





7-AA: Lincoln-San Francisco beat Mariposa County 21-14

A year after winning the 6-A state title, Lincoln is back in the finals after trailing 7-6 late in the third quarter. Lincoln was one of four teams to win on the road.