CCS Open Division Valley Christian (28-4) vs. Mitty (21-10)

Valley Christian has made its third straight Open Division final after beating Serra 11-1. Stevie Hom had a home run and Jonathan Cymrot tossed a six inning complete game in the semi-final win. The Warriors have won 15 in a row.

Mitty has rebounded from three straight losses to end the regular season to reach the WCAL finals (3-2 loss to Valley Christian after taking a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh) and reaching the premier title game in the section with wins over St. Francis (2-0) and San Benito (15-5).

Valley Christian has won two of three games this year against Mitty.

CCS Division II: Christopher (22-8) vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral (18-11)

Christopher has given up four runs in three playoff wins over Hillsdale, St. Ignatius and Aptos. The Cougars have won four straight after losing four in a row near the end of the regular season.

Sacred Heart Cathedral makes its first championship game appearance since 2001 after it shutout Monterey 3-0 on Wednesday. Owen Stevenson threw a complete game for the Fightin' Irish in the semi-finals. All three playoff games have been decided by three runs or less.

NCS Division I: De La Salle (28-1) vs. Heritage (21-6)

The Spartans are considered one of the top teams and the country and have been No. 1 in NorCal for much of the spring. They will have junior ace Kyle Harrison on the mound in addition to a deep lineup featuring players like Chris Santiago, Nick Fusari, Blake Burke and Charles McAdoo. They are aiming for their fourth straight section title after beating Logan (5-0), Monte Vista (2-1) and Foothill (7-3).

Heritage has won eight in a row, including two straight road playoff games against Acalanes (5-1) and Amador Valley (5-1). Junior Ryan Jackson has been one of the top hitters in NorCal and is riding a 10 game hitting streak. He has logged three hits in each of his last two games.

NCS Division III: Alhambra (19-7) vs. Bishop O'Dowd (20-9)

Alhambra is giving up just over two runs per game and is 18-4 since a 1-3 start. The Bulldogs scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings against Campolindo and then scored two in the bottom of the eighth to beat Campolindo 3-2.

The Dragons got to the finals with wins over San Marin (9-0), Sonoma Valley (8-4) and Las Lomas (2-1). They had just one hit in the win over Las Lomas, which split with Alhambra during the regular season. Wyatt Thompson should be in line to start the finals.

NCS Division V: Berean Christian (18-8) vs. Fremont Christian (23-6)

Berean Christian has had six of its last seven games decided by two runs or less. Andrew Meyer threw a complete game, two-hitter with nine strikeouts in the semi-final win over The Bay School. Meyer and Jordan Alexander have been the top hitters for the Eagles.

The Warriors have won eight straight and scored at least eight runs in six of those games. They have scored 302 runs on the year. Fremont Christian beat Branson 3-2 in the semi-finals behind a complete game, seven strikeout performance from Bubba Gomez.

Northern Section Champions D2-D4

Pleasant Valley beat Red Bluff 12-2 in five innings on Wednesday to win the Division II title. Colin Barber had two doubles, two walks and scored three times for the Vikings, which had 10 hits compared to five for Red Bluff. Conner Pelletier threw all five innings for Pleasant Valley.

In Division III, Sutter beat Corning 8-1 in closing the year with wins in 10 of the last 11 games. The Huskies scored 32 runs in four playoff wins.

For the third time this year, Winters beat Colusa with the latest earning the Warriors the Division IV title. Winters led 2-1 after two innings before scoring three in the third, two in the fourth and four in the sixth. It is the fifth straight section title for Winters.