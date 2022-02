NCS Basketball Scoreboard

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





BOYS BASKETBALL





Division I

#1 Dougherty Valley beat #16 Antioch 84-52

#9 Mt. Eden beat #8 Berkeley 59-51

#4 Liberty beat #13 Irvington 64-37

#5 Moreau Catholic beat #12 Castro Valley 70-33

#2 Clayton Valley Charter beat #15 Heritage 46-23

#10 Foothill beat #7 Amador Valley 55-33

#3 Bishop O'Dowd beat #14 Logan 73-38

#11 Monte Vista beat #6 California 65-62





Quarterfinals on February 18: #9 Mt. Eden at #1 Dougherty Valley; #5 Moreau Catholic at #4 Liberty; #10 Foothill at #2 Clayton Vally Charter; #11 Monte Vista at #3 Bishop O'Dowd





Division III

#1 St. Patrick-St. Vincent beat #16 Kennedy-Fremont 67-48

#8 Sonoma Valley beat #9 Alhambra 55-47

#4 Archie Williams beat #13 Rancho Cotate 76-38

#12 Hayward beat #5 Pinole Valley 63-54

#2 Branson beat #15 Novato 54-39

#7 West County beat #10 Albany 53-45

#3 Piedmont beat #14 San Rafael 74-45

#11 Encinal beat #6 Piner 48-44





Quarterfinals on February 18: #8 Sonoma Valley at #1 St. Patrick-St. Vincent; #12 Hayward at #4 Archie Williams; #7 West County at #2 Branson; #11 Encinal at #3 Piedmont





Division V

#1 Cloverdale beat #16 Upper Lake 87-62

#8 St. Vincent beat #9 Technology 49-42

#4 Urban beat #13 Berean Christian 54-37

#5 International beat #12 St. Helena 51-38

#2 Head-Royce beat #15 Drew 63-36

#7 Marin Academy beat #10 Sonoma Academy 49-39

#3 Athenian beat #14 Redwood Christian 78-56

#6 Clear Lake beat #11 Cornerstone Christian 63-52





Quarterfinals on February 18: #8 St. Vincent at #1 Cloverdale; #5 International at #4 Urban; #7 Marin Academy at #2 Head-Royce; #6 Clear Lake at #3 Athenian





GIRLS BASKETBALL





Division I

#1 Monte Vista beat #16 Irvington 84-18

#9 Castro Valley beat #8 Amador Valley 54-38

#13 Clayton Valley Charter beat #4 Freedom 57-41

#12 Dublin beat #5 Granada 51-32

#2 Logan beat #15 Pittsburg 85-27

#10 Miramonte beat #7 Mission San Jose 59-38

#3 San Leandro beat #14 Liberty 58-35

#6 American beat #11 California 50-49





Quarterfinals on February 18: #9 Castro Valley at #1 Monte Vista; #13 Clayton Valley Charter at #12 Dublin; #10 Miramonte at #2 Logan (Saturday); #6 American at #3 San Leandro





Division III

#1 Moreau Catholic beat #16 Albany 70-8

#8 St. Patrick-St. Vincent beat #9 American Canyon 65-39

#4 San Marin beat #13 Campolindo 48-25

#5 Carrillo beat #12 Encinal 53-35

#2 West County beat #15 Hercules 67-37

#10 Archie Williams beat #7 Eureka 65-68

#3 Pinole Valley beat #14 San Rafael 63-21

#6 Alhambra beat #11 Piner 63-35





Quarterfinals on February 18: #8 St. Patrick-St. Vincent at #1 Moreau Catholic; #5 Carrillo at #4 San Marin; #10 Archie Williams at #2 West County; #6 Alhambra at #3 Pinole Valley





Division V

#1 Mt. Diablo beat #18 Hoopa Valley 63-41

#8 Marin Academy beat #9 International 43-19

#4 Berean Christian beat #13 Willits 65-41

#5 Univeristy beat #12 Fremont Christian 77-46

#2 Branson beat #15 Bay School 2-0

#7 Upper Lake beat #10 Clear Lake 61-44

#3 San Domenico beat #14 Sonoma Academy 46-8

#6 Head-Royce beat #11 Redwood Christian 58-26





Quarterfinals at February 18: #8 Marin Academy at #1 Mt. Diablo; #5 University at #4 Berean Christian; #7 Upper Lake at #2 Branson; #6 Head-Royce at #3 San Domenico