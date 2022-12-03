@norcalpreps

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Football

1-AA: De La Salle beat Folsom 17-14: The Spartans controlled the line of scrimmage and converted two fourth downs on the final drive to avenge a regular season loss to the Bulldogs.





2-AA: McClymonds beat Lemoore 49-35: The Warriors captured their sixth NorCal title and will travel to Southern California next week for the second time since 2019.





3-AA: Grant beat El Cerrito 36-7: Behind a stellar defensive effort and three second quarter touchdowns, the Pacers cemented the program’s first NorCal Bowl win.





4-AA: Escalon beat Pleasant Valley 42-20: The Cougars have won nine straight since starting the year 3-3. They have scored at least 35 points in eight of those nine games.





5-AA: Hughson beat Ripon Christian 31-28: Hughson capped an 18 point comeback with a touchdown in the final minute by Alex Villarreal.





6-AA: Santa Teresa beat Palo Alto 30-20: Joshua Reyes had two touchdowns and Santa Teresa outscored Palo Alto 13-0 in the fourth quarter to claim the NorCal Bowl win.





Boys Basketball

Crusader Classic: Riordan beat Wilcox 90-39 and San Ramon Valley beat University 72-52. Host Riordan will face San Ramon Valley in the finals





Vontoure Classic: Capital Christian beat Santa Margarita and De La Salle beat Logan 75-43. De La Salle and Capital Christian will meet in the finals.





Peterich Viking Tip Off: Montgomery beat Washington-Fremont 40-33 and Branson beat Las Lomas. Host Montgomery faces Top 20 ranked Branson in the championship game on Saturday.





Proving Grounds at Sheldon: Campolindo beat Taft 65-53 and La Costa Canyon beat Sheldon 61-58.





Girls Basketball

Cardinal Newman Classic: Cardinal Newman beat Branson 71-29 and Mitty beat St. Mary’s-Stockton 57-42





LadyCat Classic at Marin Catholic: Sacred Heart Cathedral beat Acalanes 74-64 and Central East beat Marin Catholic 49-41. Sacred Heart Cathedral, which also beat San Ramon Valley, will face Central East in the finals.





Dorothy Speck Tournament at Davis: Antelope beat Whitney 63-35