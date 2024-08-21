PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wWDFDUUtQWE0wJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTBYMUNRS1BYTTAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
NCP Pick'em Week 1 Preview: Folsom hosts Long Beach Poly

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

Each week, we will preview the 10 games that are part of our Pick'em game. Matchups will consist of Top 20 teams, rivalary games and big league matchups.


Play the Pick'em Game


Game of the Week: Poly at #1 Folsom 7:00 PM


The season kicks off with a marquee matchup featuring two state ranked teams and the top overall team in NorCal. Folsom has one of its most talented teams led by quarterback Ryder Lyons, a deep group of running backs, wide receiver Jameson Powell and standout defensive lineman Josiah Sharma. Poly has more questions entering the 2024 season, but are blessed with very good team speed especially at wide receiver with Kamarie Smith. Poly starts the season at No. 25 in the state according to CalHiSports.


Click here to read the rest of the game previews


Not a subcriber? Now is a great time to sign up for an annual subscription and get 40% off!


Click Here to sign up today!


