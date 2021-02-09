 NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Youth Sports Update, Basketball News and More
NCP Notes: Youth Sports Update, Basketball News and More

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
Latest update on the return of prep sports: Governor Gavin Newsom shared a short update on where we stand with a return for schools and prep sports. This next week should prove to be pivotal on this matter.


Roundtable on youth sports: Serra head coach Patrick Walsh hosted a roundtable on the importance of youth sports with Serra graduates Tom Brady, David Bakhtiari, and Hunter Bishop.


Montana State’s new football coach: Montana State has hired Brent Vigen as its new head football coach. He was previously an offensive coordinator at Wyoming.


NorCal players heading to Grind Session: SimplyBasketball has put together a list of NorCal standouts now competing with prep programs and on the Grind Session, including DeMarshay Johnson, Sione Lose, DJ Johnson and more.


New offer for Butcher: Fast rising Del Oro/JBS 2022 wing Madison Butcher has been offered by UC San Diego.


Tony Martinez commits to UC Irvine: De La Salle 2022 catcher Tony Martinez has committed to UC Irvine.


