NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Youth Sports Update, Basketball News and More

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Latest update on the return of prep sports: Governor Gavin Newsom shared a short update on where we stand with a return for schools and prep sports. This next week should prove to be pivotal on this matter.





Roundtable on youth sports: Serra head coach Patrick Walsh hosted a roundtable on the importance of youth sports with Serra graduates Tom Brady, David Bakhtiari, and Hunter Bishop.





Montana State’s new football coach: Montana State has hired Brent Vigen as its new head football coach. He was previously an offensive coordinator at Wyoming.





NorCal players heading to Grind Session: SimplyBasketball has put together a list of NorCal standouts now competing with prep programs and on the Grind Session, including DeMarshay Johnson, Sione Lose, DJ Johnson and more.





New offer for Butcher: Fast rising Del Oro/JBS 2022 wing Madison Butcher has been offered by UC San Diego.





Tony Martinez commits to UC Irvine: De La Salle 2022 catcher Tony Martinez has committed to UC Irvine.





Links to Know

2021 Football Top 50 Rankings





2022 Football Watch List



