NCP Notes: St. Mary's wins crosstown matchup

Boys Basketball

1. Elk Grove beat Jesuit 57-45 as senior Ameere Britton had 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. Senior Jordan Hess made six threes and senior Dajon Lott Jr. had 8 points and 13 rebounds. Jesuit has lost four in a row and have scored more than 50 points in one of those games.





2. Riordan got another road league win after beating Serra 76-68 in overtime. The Crusaders got 34 points from junior guard King-Njhsanni Wilhite. Serra was led by 28 points and 12 rebounds from senior Garret Keyhani.





3. Cameron Brown made the game winning shot as Bishop O'Dowd won at Piedmont 67-66. Brown finished with 28 points. Piedmont, which had won four in a row, got 25 points from senior AJ Harris and 17 points from senior Jojo Murphy.





Girls Basketball

1. St. Mary's-Stockton and Lincoln-Stockton played a competitive game on Monday with the Rams pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 73-50 win. The Rams were led by their strong guard trio of Brooklyn Perry (20 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals), Jordan Lee (26 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals) and Nia Anderson (16 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals). Perry also went 4-for-8 from three point range. Lincoln was paced by senior Faith Shelton (Air Force), who had a strong rebounding game, showed good footwork scoring on the block and stepped out for a couple of jumpers.





2. Oakland Tech picked up a 71-45 win over Rodriguez. They led 35-29 at the half before outscoring Rodriguez 36-16 in the second half. Five of Oakland Tech's six losses are to Top 25 teams with the other loss coming to state ranked Clovis West.





3. With a matchup against Marin Catholic coming up later this week, Branson beat Archie Williams 57-34. Junior Hannah Golan had 29 points and 16 rebounds and freshman Rosie Slayen added 14 points and six rebounds.



