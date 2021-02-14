NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Roush transfers, new 2022 offers and more

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Roush transfers from Valley Christian: 2022 tight end Sam Roush is transferring from Valley Christian-San Jose to Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee), which is coached by Trent Dilfer. He is committed to Stanford.





Two Pac-12 offers come in for Berry: De La Salle 2022 defensive back Zeke Berry has picked up offers from Arizona and Washington State. Utah, Oregon, Cal and Arizona State have also offered Berry.





New offers for Piland: This month, Rocklin 2022 defensive lineman Bobby Piland has been offered by Princeton, Yale, Cal Poly and Army.





Cal loses Tuiasosopo: It has been an off-season of coaching transition on the Cal staff and it continued this weekend with the news Marques Tuiasosopo is leaving to be the offensive coordinator at Rice.





Team Militant to play on the Under Armour Association: Team Militant is moving to the Under Armour Association with 17U, 16U, 15U and middle school teams. They will also have other teams, which will play at Blue Star events.





Standart steps down at Bear Creek: Bear Creek head baseball coach Kevin Standart is stepping down. Bear Creek went 24-4 in 2019 in the lone full season under Standart.





Links to Know

2021 Football Top 50 Rankings





2022 Football Watch List



