NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Prolific Select is ready to roll

With the typical summer AAU schedule moving to the fall and winter, there is a new program starting up.





Prolific Select is an AAU registered program that will be overseen by Jeremy Russotti and Philippe Doherty. Mark Phelps is the team director and Nick Sullivan will be the head coach.





The program will have a 17U team that will compete September 7 through January 31 prior to the CIF High School boys basketball season. Games are slated to begin in October.





The roster is being finalized, but the schedule is already taking shape with tournaments scheduled in Florida, Nevada, Arizona and Massachusetts.





Please email ProlificSelect@gmail.com, or call (707) 849-1212 for more information.





More News:

Dan Sack is out as the girls basketball head coach of Casa Grande.





Pinewood/Bay City 2021 guard Ona Jovanovic has been offered by Cal State Fullerton.





Oak Ridge/Golden City 2022 guard Teagan Brown has been offered by UC Santa Barbara.





Monte Vista 2022 post Sarah Brans has been offered by San Francisco State.





Scotts Valley 2021 third baseman Robert Hipwell has committed to Santa Clara.





Jesuit 2021 right-handed pitcher Devon Walczykowski has committed to Pepperdine.