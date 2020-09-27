NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Pangos recap, baseball commitments and football previews

We hope you enjoy this free article from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Local standouts at Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp: Making the Top 30 game were Newark Memorial sophomore Tyler Harris, Dublin sophomore Courtney Anderson Jr., Modesto Christian freshman Jamari Phillips and Monterey Trail sophomore Varick Lewis. In the Top 60 game, Granite Bay sophomore Yaqub Mir, Grant freshman Amari Davis, Mitty sophomore Eric Brown, Oakmont sophomore Derek Lamb, Weston Ranch sophomore Kody Weary, Inderkum sophomore Logan Steuben and Mitty sophomore Derek Sangster made the list.





National Preps Showcase from Fresno: The National Preps Showcase was one of the biggest football showcases in Northern California to happen during the past six months and had a number of NorCal standouts in attendance. Two of the players were Oakdale 2022 quarterback Jackson Holt and Inderkum 2022 defensive back Tanner Colvin.





White adds offer: McClatchy/Team Militant 2022 wing Saray White has received an offer from Cal State Bakersfield.





Santa Clara picks up 2023 infielder: Serra 2023 infielder Ben Cleary has committed to Santa Clara.





Arizona is back in NorCal: Arizona has received a commitment from Sacred Heart Cathedral 2022 third baseman Lucas Kelly.





What you missed on NCP:

Rankings Rewind: What were the best girls basketball classes by section?





Hoop Review Evaluation Notes





2021 Football: Lamson, Latu lead NorCal quarterbacks





Cosumnes Oaks Football Team Preview





Rancho Cotate Football Team Preview





Rocklin Football Team Preview



