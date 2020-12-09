NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Jaden Phillips commits, Best Football games and Alumni Watch

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Jaden Phillips commits to Pacific: Modesto Christian 2021 guard Jaden Phillips has committed to Pacific and adds another link to the pipeline from Modesto Christian to the Stockton campus. Phillips has good size, has playmaking ability and is a good add for the Tigers to see if a local player can continue to develop over the next few years.





New offer for Cheong: Mira Loma/Rose City Ballers 2021 point guard Jett Cheong has been offered by Pacific University in Oregon.





Rumph’s new offer: Franklin/Team Militant 2023 guard Tamari’a Rumph has picked up an offer from Niagara.





Where are we at with football?: With the planned first day of practice coming and going on Monday, what is next for high school football? Prep2Prep covers where we could be heading.





Boys Basketball Alumni Watch: Zyon Pullin is averaging 10 points, five rebounds and almost six assists for UC Riverside.





Girls Basketball Alumni Watch: Colorado has a pair of NorCal players as starters with Peanut Tuitele and Lesila Finau.





Girls Basketball Player Notebook: Kennedy Johnson is part of a good UCSB class, a pair of guards are headed to CCAA schools and more.





Best Football Games: What is the best NorCal football game you have seen? 2004 SJS D1 final, 2009 SJS Division I semi-finals, 1991 De La Salle-Pittsburg and many more!