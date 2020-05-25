@norcalpreps

Football

Folsom 2020 quarterback Jake Reithmeier has committed to San Diego. As a senior, he threw for 3,099 yards and 39 touchdowns against seven interceptions.







Cosumnes Oaks 2021 linebacker Moses Oladejo has announced his top eight of Kansas, Fresno State, Sacramento State, Army, Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming and San Diego State.





Boys Basketball

Franklin-Elk Grove guard Marquis Hargrove will continue his career at Arizona Western next year. Ranked No. 7 in the 2020 class, Hargrove will join Liberty Ranch point guard Jalen Patterson (No. 26 overall) with the Matadors.





Linfield University has dipped back into NorCal with the 2020 class. They are bringing in Mason Ryan (Mitty), Nick Tripaldi (Menlo-Atherton), Tomas Wolber (Stuart Hall) and Jackson Dupree (Bellarmine).





Girls Basketball

2021 St. Joseph guard Makena Mastora has committed to St. Mary’s. After helping St. Joseph reach the NorCal Open Division finals, Mastora was named first-team, All-NorCal and is ranked No. 15 overall in the 2021 class. She plays club with Cal Stars.





Ranked No. 33 in the 2021 class, Heritage point guard Milan Tuttle has committed to Academy of Art in San Francisco. She played her first two years at Sacred Heart Cathedral before transferring.





Baseball

Tracy/NorCal Baseball 2022 infielder Drew Giannini has committed to San Diego State. It continues strong local recruiting from the Aztecs with 2020 signees from Oak Ridge (Tino Bethancourt and Nathan Hansen) and Turlock catcher Cole Carrigg. Folsom 2022 right-handed pitcher Tyson Dewall has also committed.