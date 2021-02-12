NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Football Recruiting, Let Them Play and Alumni Watch

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Let Them Play rally at the Capitol: The latest outreach event for the Let Them Play movement took place at the California State Capitol. Following the event, the Governor's office released the following statement to KCRA’s Michelle Dapper.





Fresno State lands NorCal DB: Bethel 2022 defensive back Simeon Harris has committed to the Bulldogs.





Lampkin gets Fresno State offer: Serra 2022 quarterback Dominique Lampkin has been offered by Fresno State. He is one of the best junior quarterbacks in the region.





New offer for Miles Bailey: Benicia 2022 defensive end Miles Bailey has picked up an Ivy League offer from Dartmouth, which is active in Northern California.





Rodriguez steps down at Logan: Ricky Rodriguez, who established himself as one of the rising coaches in the East Bay, has stepped down at Logan for a coaching position in Tennessee.





Tuitele churning along at Colorado: Junior Peanut Tuitele (Pleasant Valley) has made 56 starts over three seasons at Colorado. This season, she is averaging seven points and four rebounds. She is coming off one of her best games of the season with 13 points and six rebounds against Cal.





Ba is emerging at UC Davis: Sophomore Cameron Ba (St. Joseph) is in the middle of a breakout season for the Aggies in averaging 27 minutes per game and has started the past two games. Ba is averaging six points and three rebounds. He is shooting 14-for-43 from three point range.





Links to Know

