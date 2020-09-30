NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Football offers, basketball standouts and more

We hope you enjoy this free article from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Ravipati is staying involved in football: The San Mateo Daily Journal featured former Menlo-Atherton head coach Adhir Ravipati, who is still involved in high school and JUCO football.





Tennessee offers Trojan teammates: Tennessee has offered Lincoln-Stockton 2023 quarterback Kenyon Nelson and 2022 running back Jonah Coleman.





MVPs from the National Prep Showcase: Locals who took home honors from Fresno this past weekend included Palma’s Noah Pulealii (Offensive Line), Lincoln-Stockton’s Jonah Coleman (running back), Lincoln-Stockton’s Jamarion Briggs (Defensive Back), Buhach Colony’s Jalon Jackson (Wide Receivers), St. Mary’s-Stockton linebacker Tim Thomas (co-Defensive MVP) and Sacramento running back Lamar Radcliffe (2024 MVP).





NorCal claims three spots in Top 11 from Pangos: In the post-event rankings from GrassrootsHoops.net. Dublin’s Courtney Anderson (#5), Monterey Trail’s Varick Lewis (#8) and Newark Memorial’s Tyler Harris (#11) were the top ranked players from the region.





Young is one of the top juniors on the West Coast: Laguna Creek/JBS 2022 guard Ahrray Young was one of the standouts from the West Coast Showcase this past weekend.





2023 guard gets USF offer: St. Mary’s-Stockton/Golden City 2023 guard Nia Anderson has been offered by San Francisco.





What is the latest from NCP?

Program Spotlight: Serra is getting stronger through the years





Rankings Rewind: What are the best girls basketball classes by section?





2021 Football: Lamson, Latu lead the quarterback class





Hoop Review Evaluation: Team Havoc/Bay Area Warriors





Hoop Review Evaluation Workout Notes



