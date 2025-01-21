2025 Crush in The Valley Preview

For the 10th year, the Crush in the Valley brings together some of the top teams on the West Coast at Contra Costa College. What are some of the key storylines to watch?





1. Stars will be out this weekend inclduing Prolific Prep's Darryn Patterson (Kansas) and Niko Bundalo (Washington, St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor) and Dream City Christian's Jalin Holland (Colorado).





2. Three of the Top 10 seniors in NorCal will also be in action with Redwood's Semetri Carr (Cal), Salesian's Alvin Loving (Yale) and Moreau Catholic's Kellen Hampton (Pacific).





3. There are some potential NorCal seeding implications from these games including Salesian-St. Joseph if the Knights get placed in NorCal and Clovis North-Vanden. Clovis North has earlier wins over Dougherty Valley and San Ramon Valley.





4. Destiny Christian has played one of the top schedules in the region with mixed results. They have one of the top unsigned seniors in Jaylen Valdez, who is averaging 18 points per game.





5. St. Mary's-Berkeley has shown promise in the first year under head coach Marshall Collins and boasts five sophomores including Donovan Mikel.





Friday January 24th , 2025

4pm Rosemary Anderson (OR) vs. Prolific Prep Green (CA)

5:45pm Golden State Prep Grey (CA) vs. 5ive Star Academy PG (CA)

7:30pm Golden State Prep Black (CA) vs. DNA Prep PG (CA)





Saturday January 25th , 2025

8am St. Mary’s Berkeley HS (CA) vs. Fortune Early College (CA)

9:45am Albuquerque Prep (NM) vs. Rosemary Anderson (OR)

11:30am Bishop O’Dowd HS (CA) vs. Benicia HS (CA)

1:15pm Moreau Catholic HS (CA) vs. Redwood HS (CA)

3pm Vanden HS (CA) vs. Clovis North HS (CA)

4:45pm Destiny Christian (CA) vs. Millennium HS (AZ)

6:30pm Prolific Prep (CA) vs. Dream City Christian (AZ)

8:15pm Salesian College Prep HS (CA) vs. St. Joseph Santa Maria HS (CA)

9:45pm Weston Ranch (CA) vs. St. Pat’s St. Vincent HS (CA)





Sunday January 26th , 2025

9am Simpson (CA) vs. Prolific Prep Green (CA)

10:45am 5ive Star Academy PG (CA) vs. Golden State Prep Black (CA)

12:30pm Dream City Christian (AZ) vs. Albuquerque Prep (NM)

2:15pm Rosemary Anderson (OR) vs. Prolific Prep (CA)

4pm DNA Prep PG (CA) vs. Golden State Prep Grey (CA)