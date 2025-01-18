Vanden Looks to Finish Strong
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Jamar Searcy was a two-way standout for the Pirates in leading them to a NCS and NorCal title.
Mitty went on a 19-3 first half run and an 11-0 third quarter run to beat Riordan 56-42.
The Crush in The Valley is back as one of the top boys basketball events in January.
St. Joseph overcame a fourth quarrter run from Modesto Christian to post a 67-62 win.
It was a big week for Pinewood and Riordan with more big games on tap for Monday.
Jamar Searcy was a two-way standout for the Pirates in leading them to a NCS and NorCal title.
Mitty went on a 19-3 first half run and an 11-0 third quarter run to beat Riordan 56-42.
The Crush in The Valley is back as one of the top boys basketball events in January.