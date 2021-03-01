NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Epps Commits, College Standouts and Football Schedules

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Epps comes off the board: 2022 guard Nya Epps has committed to UC Davis. She was at Sacred Heart Cathedral in 2019-2020, but is now at Carondelet.





Pittsburgh offers a pair of NorCal Players: Pittsburgh has offered De La Salle 2022 defensive back Zeke Berry and Valley Christian-San Jose 2023 wide receiver Jurrion Dickey.





Smith is tabbed to lead Logan this season: Eddie Smith will be the interim head coach for James Logan this season. He is replacing Ricky Rodriguez, who took a coaching job in Tennessee.





Bret Harte won’t play football this spring: Bret Harte won’t play this spring and instead prepare for a fall 2021 season under head coach Kelly Osborne.





De La Salle RHP makes the call: De La Salle 2021 right-handed pitcher Kason Pelz has committed to the University of Chicago.





Jones is in a starring role for UC Santa Barbara: Senior Doris Jones (KIPP King/Diablo Valley College) is averaging 15 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Gauchos. She is coming off a 35 point, 10 rebound game against UC Riverside on Saturday. Jones has scored in double figures in 11 of the past 12 games.





Merkviladze finds home in the starting lineup for Cal State Northridge: Freshman Alex Merkviladze (Modesto Christian) has started 15 of 19 games for Cal State Northridge and has averaged nine points and six rebounds. In his most recent game against Cal State Bakersfield, he had a season high 24 points.





Nichols off to a fast start: Arizona freshman right-handed pitcher TJ Nichols (Oakmont) is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA. In 11 innings, he has given up 10 hits, three runs and four walks. Nichols has struck out nine batters.





