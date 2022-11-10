@norcalpreps

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





PAL-Bay Division ready for CCS Playoffs

Three different teams have won NorCal titles in the past five years and it is putting forth a good slate of playoffs teams across three divisions.





League champion Sacred Heart Prep is in the Division I bracket and will play at Salinas. The Gators haven’t given up more than 14 points in a game this season, including seven points allowed in a 10-7 win over Los Gatos.





Half Moon Bay is in Division II and will play at St. Ignatius. In their three losses, the Cougars haven’t lost by more than 10 points. Senior running back PJ Modena has rushed for 1,145 yards and 13 touchdowns.





Also in Division II, Menlo-Atherton will host Bellarmine in a rematch of the season opener. The Bears lost their final two games of the season to Sacred Heart Prep and Los Gatos. Senior Sherrod Smith had 883 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.





In Division III, Burlingame will welcome in Hollister. Burlingame averaged eight points in their five losses this season. Hollister is also 5-5 and only scored more than 14 points in one of those losses. On Saturday, Menlo will play King’s Academy. Knights quarterback Jake Bianchi has thrown for 2,217 yards and 20 touchdowns.





All-League Honors are being Announced

Downey quarterback Conner Stoddard was the CCAL Player of the Year. Teammate Deonte Huley was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.





Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada and Liberty quarterback Nate Bell were named co-MVP in the Bay Valley Athletic League.





Grant junior Kingston Lopa was named the Metro League Multi-Purpose Player of the Year.





Placer cleaned up in the Foothill Valley League honors, including Lineman of the Year for Oregon State bound Zander Esty.





Football Recruiting News

Tennyson 2023 WR Taeshaun Lyons visited Miami this past weekend.





Pittsburg 2023 ATH Khai Taylor has decommitted from Nevada.





Christian Brothers 2024 WR Phillip Bell has been offered by USC.



