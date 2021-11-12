NCP Notes: California's passing attack and Basketball JUCO updates

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





FOOTBALL

Team Notes

Central Catholic prepares for its SJS Division II quarterfinal matchup against Lodi with a strong running game and sophomore quarterback Tyler Paul Wentworth.





California’s Teddy Booras and Jake Calcagno have connected for 1,238 yards and 17 touchdowns. Their least productive game of the year came in a loss to Monte Vista when Calcagno had two catches for 39 yards. It was his only game without a touchdown.





During its four game winning streak, Campolindo has run for at least 192 yards three times with 106 yards against Alhambra. Max Rittman leads a multiple runner attack with 580 yards and four touchdowns.





Player Notes

Heritage 2023 running back Devon Rivers (5-foot-7, 165 pounds) has committed to Fresno State. He has put together two very good seasons for the Patriots. Rivers has 1,175 yards and 15 touchdowns this fall.





Rocklin 2022 wide receiver Nathan Kent (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) has picked up an offer from Navy. Through 10 games, he has 521 yards and five touchdowns.





San Ramon Valley 2022 offensive lineman Jackson Brown (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) remains a Cal commit, but has picked up some new offers including USC.





Folsom 2023 tight end Walker Lyons has announced a Top 11 of Ole Miss, Ohio State, USC, Stanford, UCLA, Wyoming, Michigan, Alabama, BYU, Oregon and Texas.





JUCO Notes

Tonight, Diablo Valley (5-4) will host Delta (1-8). Diablo Valley has one of the most productive passing attacks in the state with quarterbacks Joey Aguilar (Freedom) and Dylan Graham (Las Lomas). They have thrown for more than 2,600 yards and 20 touchdowns.





Delta receiver Jaylen Pickens (Rocklin) has 35 catches for 387 yards and a team high six touchdowns.





Alumni Watch

Jevon Holland (Bishop O’Dowd) had five tackles, two pass deflections and a sack in the Miami Dolphins’ 22-10 win on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.





If Tanner McKee can’t go for Stanford, the Cardinal will turn to true freshman Ari Patu (Folsom) at quarterback on Saturday at Oregon State.





GIRLS BASKETBALL

Player Notes

Washington signed two of the best seniors in NorCal in Pinewood's Elle Ladine and Oak Ridge's Teagan Brown.





On Ladine, head coach Tina Langley said, "Elle is dynamic - both in personality and capability. Her feel for the game allows her to play anywhere along the perimeter, handling the ball and hitting the open shot. There is no limit to her ceiling. Elle works hard and wants to be great for her teammates. Her personality is electric - and we can’t wait to have her in our locker room.





On Brown, Langley said, "Teagan is a combo guard with athleticism and speed that set her apart. Her play in the open court combined with her ability to shoot the three are what makes her a perfect addition to our system. Teagan embodies what Washington basketball stands for in her love for others and love for growth. She will elevate our culture and we can’t wait to welcome her to Montlake."





JUCO Notes

No. 1 Delta (4-0) beat No. 8 Fresno City (0-1) 77-74 as Donja Payne (East Union) had 24 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks. Alicia Jones (Beyer) had 20 points and five rebounds. Lexi Valencia (Atwater) had a team high 19 points and Avery Evans (Clovis) had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Fresno City.





Santa Rosa (1-1) beat No. 9 Laney (1-1) 72-67. Laney led 19-14 after the first, but were outscored in each of the final three quarters. Santa Rosa was led by Trinity Hawkins (Montgomery) with 20 points and Ashleigh Barr (Montgomery) had 11 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench. Kya Pearson (Oakland) led Laney with 18 points.





No. 10 Skyline (4-0) beat Merritt (0-2) 100-54). Malia Latu (Menlo-Atherton) 21 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals. She was one of five players in double figures.





Alumni Watch

UC Irvine freshman Olivia Williams (Mitty) is averaging 20 minutes per game during Irvine's 2-0 start. She is averaging 10 points per game.





Hannah Jump (Pinewood) and Haley Jones (Mitty) started for Stanford and combined for 20 points in a 91-36 win over Morgan State.





Angel Jackson (Salesian) had 11 points, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 15 minutes in USC's win over Hawaii.





BOYS BASKETBALL

Player Notes

Lincoln-Stockton 2022 guard Miles Byrd officially signed with San Diego State with the school release calling him a prototypical Aztec shooting guard. San Diego State currently has three NorCal players on the roster.





JUCO Notes

Diablo Valley (1-2) beat San Jose (3-1) 69-68. DVC led 40-34 at the half. They had lost to Skyline and West Valley before winning on the road against San Jose.





Delta (2-2) beat Candada (1-3) 72-56 after going 1-2 at the San Jose Tip Off event. Canada went 1-2 at the Gladiator Classic this past week.





Alumni Watch

Tyrell Roberts (Woodcreek) had a team high 16 points in Washington State's win ove Alcorn State on Tuesday.





In UC San Diego's 80-67 win at Cal, Jake Killingsworth (Serra) had five points, six rebounds and two assists. For Cal, Andre Kelly (Lincoln-Stockton) went for 17 points and 12 rebounds.





Now at Louisiana, Jordan Brown (Woodcreek) had 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a win over West Florida.



