NCP Notes: Brown stands out, Football Player Notes and the WNBA Draft
Brown stands out for Jason Kidd SelectOak Ridge 2022 shooting guard Teagan Brown (5-foot-11) was one of the top players at the 32 Strong West Region event last weekend in Bakersfield. She has an ar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news