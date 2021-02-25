NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Basketball Standouts and Football Rankings

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Team Hoopskills, coached by Nate Garth, played this past weekend and were led by a trio of Sac-Joaquin Section standouts.





On Vanden 2022 Takai Emerson-Hardy, Garth said, “this past weekend, he shot the ball well. He’s starting to understand how to play out of double teams. He has developed his ball handling and vision on the perimeter.”





Garth added on Franklin-Elk Grove 2022 guard Davion Wright, “Davion shot the ball well. He is getting more comfortable playing point guard and making plays on the ball.”





Grant 2022 point guard Jayson Matthews is coming off a good weekend, Garth said. “He led the team. He ran pick-n-roll very well. He shot the ball really well.”





County Updates: More counties moved below the adjusted case rate needed to start practices on Friday. Sacramento, San Joaquin, Monterey and Merced are some of the notable counties in Northern California who will have to wait at least another week.





San Francisco high school athletes file suit: Following the San Diego County suit that ruled in favor of a return for all sports, Adrian Di Lena of St. Ignatius and Grant Lyon of University are the plaintiffs in a suit in San Francisco County.





New offer for McGriff: Jesuit 2022 defensive back Garrett McGriff Jr. has been offered by Lehigh.





Colorado State offers 2022 DE: Colorado State has offered St. Francis-Mountain View defensive end Clayton Lynam. Nevada had offered him this past fall.





Zeke Burnett gets an MWC offer: Elk Grove 2022 running back Zeke Burnett has been offered by San Diego State, who did well in the region in the 2021 class. Fresno State, UNLV and Colorado have also offered.





Stewart keeps the offer train going: Benicia 2022 defensive end Croix Stewart’s newest offer is from Utah State. They join San Diego State, Colorado State and San Jose State with offers in the past month.





