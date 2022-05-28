NCP Notes: Baseball Section Championships and Recruiting News

f you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Baseball

De La Salle won the NCS Division I title for the fifth straight year it has been played with a 9-6 extra inning win at Foothill-Pleasanton. The Falcons led 4-0 after three innings and 6-4 heading into the seventh before the Spartans scored two runs in the top of the seventh and three more in the top of the ninth.





Cardinal Newman won its first section title with an 8-2 win over San Marin. The Mustangs led 2-0 before the Cardinals scored a run in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the sixth. Gavin Rognlien had a home run to give Cardinal Newman the lead.





Justin Oliver has stepped down as the head coach of Los Gatos. The Wildcats have gone 34-24 over the past two seasons.





Girls Basketball

2022 forward Kiari Roberts (Vanden/CA Ballaz) is off to Eastern New Mexico. As a senior, she averaged 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals.





2023 post Amanda Muse (Heritage/Cal Stars 17U EYBL) is the top ranked player in the region for her class and recently came off the board with a commitment to UCLA. Muse has really good size at 6-foot-4, plays in the high and low post, is a strong rebounder and an excellent rim protector.





2023 Vanden/CA Ballaz guard Alyssa Jackson has picked up offers this month from Texas Southern, Sacramento State and Nevada. She is a physical guard who can score inside and outside and is strong with the ball in her hands.





2023 guard Nyah Lowery (St. Mary’s-Stockton/Team Kidd NorCal) has received an offer from Pacific.





2024 Whitney/Jason Kidd Select forward Harper Peterson picked up new offers this week from UCLA and Tulsa.





Boys Basketball

2024 guard Ty Virgil (6-foot-5) is back in Northern California and is planning to attend Sheldon for his junior year. He played at Modesto Christian last season.





Football

Washington State, Colorado and UMass have offered 2023 Amador Valley DE Brady Nassar, who also took an official visit to Oregon State.





Elk Grove 2023 offensive guard Simione Pale took an official visit to UCLA. Pale is considered one of the top rising seniors in the region.





2024 Central Catholic defensive back Brooklyn Cheek has picked up a Cal offer. The rangy defensive back (6-foot-2, 173 pounds) has good ball recognition skills and covers a lot of ground with the ball in the air.



