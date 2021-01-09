NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Alumni Watch and Basketball News

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Running back Najee Harris (Antioch) has had a banner year for Alabama. He finished No. 5 in the Heisman Trophy voting and won the Doak Walker Award for the top running back in the country. He and his Crimson Tide teammates will take on Ohio State on Monday night in the National Championship Game.





California offensive lineman Jake Curhan has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. He joins Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (Oak Ridge).





Andy Avalos, who was Oregon’s defensive coordinator, is the new head coach at Boise State.





I’Imari Thomas (Sacred Heart Cathedral) is in the process of finishing up an excellent career at Cincinnati. She is one of 15 players on the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Midseason Watch List. She has more than 1,500 career points and 700 rebounds.





2021 guard Donjae Lindsey is the latest Northern California prospect to head to Southern California Academy. He joins Yaru Harvey, Jaylen Thompson and Oziyah Sellers.





The coaching ranks had a shift this week in the Valley. Chris Teevan, the former head coach at Weston Ranch, is now an assistant at Modesto Christian. Edward Menzel will be the interim head coach at Weston Ranch.



