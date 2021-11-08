NCP Football Top 35: Playoffs heat up in NorCal
1. St. Francis-Mountain View (9-0) Previous Rank: #1In the marquee game of the regular season, Viliami Teu made another Player of the Year statement with 344 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 4...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news