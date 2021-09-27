NCP Football Top 35: Menlo-Atherton is back in the rankings
1. Folsom (5-0) Previous Rank: #1Folsom led 40-0 at the half en route to a 54-0 shutout win over Grant. The Bulldogs scored in all three phases and Rico Flores Jr. had three total touchdowns. This ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news