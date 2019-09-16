NCP Football Top 20
Team Record Last Week This Week

1. De La Salle

3-1

Beat Folsom 42-27

vs. Buchanan

2. Folsom

2-1

Lost to De La Salle 42-27

at Oak Ridge

3. Serra

3-0

Beat St. Mary's-Stockton 56-28

Idle

4. Liberty

4-0

Beat Monte Vista 24-21

vs. Cardinal Newman at Freedom HS

5. Valley Christian

3-0

Beat Clovis West 34-12

Idle

6. Menlo-Atherton

1-2

Lost to East-Utah 49-20

Idle

7. Cardinal Newman

3-0

Idle

vs. Liberty at Freedom HS

8. Pittsburg

3-1

Beat Bishop O'Dowd 56-10

vs. Wilcox

9. St. Francis

1-2

Beat Oak Grove 44-12

Idle

10. Oak Ridge

3-0

Idle

vs. Folsom

11. Monte Vista

2-1

Lost to Liberty 24-21

at Bishop O'Dowd

12. Clayton Valley Charter

2-1

Beat Overfelt 69-9

at Canyon Springs

13. Wilcox

2-1

Beat Leland 49-34

at Pittsburg

14. St. Mary's

1-2

Lost to Serra 28-56

at Mission Viejo

15. Inderkum

3-0

Idle

vs. Bellas Vista

16. McClymonds

3-0

Beat Campolindo 41-21

vs. Downey

17. Marin Catholic

3-1

Beat Monterey 41-0

at Antioch

18. Turlock

3-1

Beat Sheldon 14-6

vs. Central-Fresno

19. Los Gatos

3-0

Beat San Benito 35-8

at Saratoga

20. California

3-0

Idle

at Heritage