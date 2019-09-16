NCP Football Top 20 - Week 5
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. De La Salle
|
3-1
|
Beat Folsom 42-27
|
vs. Buchanan
|
2. Folsom
|
2-1
|
Lost to De La Salle 42-27
|
at Oak Ridge
|
3. Serra
|
3-0
|
Beat St. Mary's-Stockton 56-28
|
Idle
|
4. Liberty
|
4-0
|
Beat Monte Vista 24-21
|
vs. Cardinal Newman at Freedom HS
|
5. Valley Christian
|
3-0
|
Beat Clovis West 34-12
|
Idle
|
6. Menlo-Atherton
|
1-2
|
Lost to East-Utah 49-20
|
Idle
|
7. Cardinal Newman
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
vs. Liberty at Freedom HS
|
8. Pittsburg
|
3-1
|
Beat Bishop O'Dowd 56-10
|
vs. Wilcox
|
9. St. Francis
|
1-2
|
Beat Oak Grove 44-12
|
Idle
|
10. Oak Ridge
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
vs. Folsom
|
11. Monte Vista
|
2-1
|
Lost to Liberty 24-21
|
at Bishop O'Dowd
|
12. Clayton Valley Charter
|
2-1
|
Beat Overfelt 69-9
|
at Canyon Springs
|
13. Wilcox
|
2-1
|
Beat Leland 49-34
|
at Pittsburg
|
14. St. Mary's
|
1-2
|
Lost to Serra 28-56
|
at Mission Viejo
|
15. Inderkum
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
vs. Bellas Vista
|
16. McClymonds
|
3-0
|
Beat Campolindo 41-21
|
vs. Downey
|
17. Marin Catholic
|
3-1
|
Beat Monterey 41-0
|
at Antioch
|
18. Turlock
|
3-1
|
Beat Sheldon 14-6
|
vs. Central-Fresno
|
19. Los Gatos
|
3-0
|
Beat San Benito 35-8
|
at Saratoga
|
20. California
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
at Heritage